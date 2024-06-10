MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away

Kale watched the India vs Pakistan match live from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadiums in New York, USA along with MCA office bearers on Sunday night.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 17:11 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has passed away.
Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has passed away. | Photo Credit: @amol_kale76/ Instagram
infoIcon

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has passed away. | Photo Credit: @amol_kale76/ Instagram

Amol Kale, the Mumbai Cricket Association honorary president, passed away following a cardiac arrest in New York at the age of 47. Kale, along with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat, had watched India’s thrilling win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup from the stadium on Sunday.

Kale was elected as the MCA president, after defeating World Cup champion Sandeep Patil in a closely-contested battle in October 2022. He was instrumental in the MCA deciding to double Mumbai’s senior men’s match-fees starting the forthcoming season.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller

Hailing from Nagpur, Kale was based in Mumbai for well over a decade, setting up a variety of businesses. He was considered to be a close aide of Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister.

Besides being at the helm of MCA’s affairs, Kale was also a co-promoter of the Indian Street Premier League, a tennis-ball franchise cricket league launched earlier this year.

