BAN vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

BAN vs SA: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and South Africa, being held in New York on Monday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 15:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands.
South Africa's David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh and South Africa will face off in a Group D match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and will look to continue their winning momentum. While Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the only match it has played so far, South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka before securing a nervy win against Netherlands.

BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 10.

When will BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, USA.

How to watch BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc), Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
SOUTH AFRICA
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

