European title a step in the right direction for Paris, says Asher-Smith

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from August 1-11 at the Stade de France.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 14:49 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dina Asher-Smith’s 100m gold win at the 2024 European Athletics Championships will provide ample momentum to her Paris 2024 Olympics goals.
Dina Asher-Smith's 100m gold win at the 2024 European Athletics Championships will provide ample momentum to her Paris 2024 Olympics goals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Dina Asher-Smith’s 100m gold win at the 2024 European Athletics Championships will provide ample momentum to her Paris 2024 Olympics goals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s double Olympic bronze medallist Dina Asher-Smith said that winning the 100m gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome on Sunday was a step in the right direction towards the Paris Games.

Asher-Smith, who had not won a major title since taking 200m gold at the 2019 World Championships, got off to a slow start before surging past her rivals to win in 10.99 seconds.

“It’s just a step towards Paris, a step in the right direction,” she told British media.

READ MORE | European Athletics Championships 2024: Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs defends 100m title

“I’m in a great place. That’s not normally my style of race but I’m happy I was able to run another sub-11 performance in a different way.”

The 28-year-old, who won bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay in Rio and Tokyo, split with coach John Blackie after 19 years in October last year and moved to Texas to prepare for Paris under the guidance of Edrick Floreal.

“We’ve worked really hard on my top-end speed, on my form and ­relaxation. I didn’t panic in my running,” said Asher-Smith.

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from August 1-11 at the Stade de France.

