MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 10:43 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) along with newly appointed assistant coach Azhar Mahmood speaks during a news conference in Lahore.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) along with newly appointed assistant coach Azhar Mahmood speaks during a news conference in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) along with newly appointed assistant coach Azhar Mahmood speaks during a news conference in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and said the Babar Azam-led side requires “major surgery” following its six-run loss against arch-rival India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller

“I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media in New York.

Naqvi also felt that it is time to start looking at players who are sitting outside the team for some time now.

“It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now,” he said.

Naqvi, who took over as chairman in January and later also became the interior minister in the government, made it clear that the PCB had done everything to facilitate the players.

“Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously we will sit down and take a look at everything.” Pakistan’s Super Eight chances now rests on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping that USA lose to India and Ireland.

Even in that scenario both the teams will end on four points each and it will come down to the net run-rate.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Mohsin Naqvi /

Babar Azam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
    PTI
  2. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Senegal wins, Tunisia draws to lead World qualifying groups in Africa
    AFP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Kirsten defends New York surface after India prevails over Pakistan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Kirsten defends New York surface after India prevails over Pakistan
    AFP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Nepal’s Lamichhane to join T20 World Cup squad in West Indies
    AFP
  5. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
    PTI
  2. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Senegal wins, Tunisia draws to lead World qualifying groups in Africa
    AFP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Kirsten defends New York surface after India prevails over Pakistan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment