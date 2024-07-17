The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.
The quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to have hosted three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).
Former United States swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most Olympic medals in the history of the competition. Phelps has won 28 medals across five editions between 2000 and 2016. He has won 23 gold, two silver and three bronze medals making him the most decorated Olympian of all time.
Here are the top ten athletes with the most medals in the history of Olympics:
|Name
|Country
|Sport
|Medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
|Michael Phelps
|USA
|Swimming
|28 (23,3,2)
|Larisa Latynina
|Soviet Union
|Gymnastics
|18 (9,5,4)
|Marit Bjorgen
|Norway
|Cross-country skiing (Winter Olympics)
|15 (8,4,3)
|Nikolai Andrianov
|Soviet Union
|Gymnastics
|15 (7,5,3)
|Ole Einar Bjorndalen
|Norway
|Biathlon (Winter Olympics)
|13 (8,4,1)
|Boris Shakhlin
|Soviet Union
|Gymnastics
|13 (7,4,2)
|Edoardo Mangiarotti
|Italy
|Fencing
|13 (6,5,2)
|Ireen Wust
|Netherlands
|Speed skating (Winter Olympics)
|13 (6,5,2)
|Takashi Ono
|Japan
|Gymnastics
|13 (5,4,4)
|Paavo Nurmi
|Finland
|Athletics
|12 (9,3,0)
(There are nine more athletes with 12 medals but Paavo Nurmi has the most gold medals (9) in the tally)
