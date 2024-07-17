MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Top 10 athletes with most Olympic Games medals

Former United States’ swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most Olympic medals (28) in the history of the competition.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 18:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Michael Phelps has won the most medals in the history of Olympic Games.
File Photo: Michael Phelps has won the most medals in the history of Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Michael Phelps has won the most medals in the history of Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

The quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to have hosted three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

Former United States swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most Olympic medals in the history of the competition. Phelps has won 28 medals across five editions between 2000 and 2016. He has won 23 gold, two silver and three bronze medals making him the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Here are the top ten athletes with the most medals in the history of Olympics:

Name Country Sport Medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
Michael Phelps USA Swimming 28 (23,3,2)
Larisa Latynina Soviet Union Gymnastics 18 (9,5,4)
Marit Bjorgen Norway Cross-country skiing (Winter Olympics) 15 (8,4,3)
Nikolai Andrianov Soviet Union Gymnastics 15 (7,5,3)
Ole Einar Bjorndalen Norway Biathlon (Winter Olympics) 13 (8,4,1)
Boris Shakhlin Soviet Union Gymnastics 13 (7,4,2)
Edoardo Mangiarotti Italy Fencing 13 (6,5,2)
Ireen Wust Netherlands Speed skating (Winter Olympics) 13 (6,5,2)
Takashi Ono Japan Gymnastics 13 (5,4,4)
Paavo Nurmi Finland Athletics 12 (9,3,0)

(There are nine more athletes with 12 medals but Paavo Nurmi has the most gold medals (9) in the tally)

