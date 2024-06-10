MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the Bangladesh vs South Africa cricket match in New York on Monday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 15:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Bangladesh and South Africa will lock horns in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Bangladesh has never beaten the Proteas in the shortest format of the game and will look for its first win to continue its winning momentum in the tournament.

Meanwhile, South Africa, which survived a scare against the Netherlands in its previous match, will be keen to maintain its unbeaten record against The Tigers.

BAN vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 8
Bangladesh won: 0
South Africa won: 8
Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)
BAN vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 3
Bangladesh won: 0
South Africa won: 3
Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN BAN vs SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Quinton de Kock (SA) 5 194 142.64 38.80 63
David Miller (SA) 6 164 178.26 164.00 101*
AB de Villiers (SA) 6 161 130.89 32.20 49
Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 7 9 7.72 21.44 2/21
Anrich Nortje (SA) 2 7 2.63 2.57 4/10
Aaron Phangiso (SA) 4 7 7.46 16.00 3/30

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

South Africa /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Podcast: Boxing at Paris Olympics - Former coach Bhaskar Bhatt analyses India’s chances
    Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Canadian Grand Prix promoter to investigate track invasion
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC President Thomas Bach: Political turmoil in France won’t affect Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. BAN vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs BAN predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Kirsten defends New York surface after India prevails over Pakistan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Podcast: Boxing at Paris Olympics - Former coach Bhaskar Bhatt analyses India’s chances
    Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Canadian Grand Prix promoter to investigate track invasion
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC President Thomas Bach: Political turmoil in France won’t affect Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment