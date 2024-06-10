BAN vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

Bangladesh and South Africa will lock horns in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Bangladesh has never beaten the Proteas in the shortest format of the game and will look for its first win to continue its winning momentum in the tournament.

Meanwhile, South Africa, which survived a scare against the Netherlands in its previous match, will be keen to maintain its unbeaten record against The Tigers.

BAN vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 8 Bangladesh won: 0 South Africa won: 8 Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)

BAN vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 3 Bangladesh won: 0 South Africa won: 3 Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN BAN vs SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Quinton de Kock (SA) 5 194 142.64 38.80 63 David Miller (SA) 6 164 178.26 164.00 101* AB de Villiers (SA) 6 161 130.89 32.20 49