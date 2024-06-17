MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee strikes early in PowerPlay

NZ vs PNG: Follow for all live updates from the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday.

Updated : Jun 17, 2024 21:16 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee of New Zealand line up for the National Anthems.
Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee of New Zealand line up for the National Anthems. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee of New Zealand line up for the National Anthems. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

NZ vs PNG: Follow for all live updates and commentary from the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday.

Update

Match set to begin in a couple of minutes. We are done with national anthems.

Update - 8:55 PM IST

The rain has stopped and the players are ready to come out for the national anthems. Quick turnaround.

Update - 8:45 PM IST

The start time of 8:50 PM IST has been definitely pushed. No update as we still wait for the weather to clear.

Playing XIs

PNG - Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

NZ - Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Update - 8:35 pm IST

It is raining heavily now. Covers are back on.

Toss update

New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bowl.

Interestingly, the rain began in the middle of the toss so there’s a chance that we might have a delayed start to the match. We’ll know soon.

Update - 8:28 PM IST

Toss at 8:30 PM IST. Play to begin at 8:50 PM IST. No overs lost.

Update - 8:23 PM IST

The rain has stopped, and the covers are now coming off.

Update - 7:58 PM IST

Well as we were getting ready for the toss, the covers are coming back on again. Toss is further delayed.

Update - 7:55 PM IST

Toss at 8:00 PM IST.

Update - 7:78 PM IST

The covers are coming off and the rain has eased.

Update - 7:30 PM IST

Groundsmen flew in with the covers right at the toss time as rain began. It is expected to be a passing shower though. Nevertheless, the toss has been delayed.

PREVIEW

Both New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are out of the super eights race. Trent Boult has already confirmed that this is his last T20 World Cup meaning the fast bowler will be playing his final game today at least in the marquee T20 event.

There are chances of rain affecting this game, especially in the early part of the match.

NZ vs PNG - Match Info

Scheduled toss time - 7:30 PM IST

Schedule match start time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The NZ vs PNG T20 World Cup match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network

SQUADS

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Papua New Guinea

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands’ Engelbrecht announces retirement from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee strikes early in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan survives scare, beats Ireland by three wickets for consolation win
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs IRE head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IRE vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland vs Pakistan match start time, telecast details, venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

