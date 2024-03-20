IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement

Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shami, the veteran Indian pacer, recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played five IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

