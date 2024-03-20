MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 20:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sandeep Warrier in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sandeep Warrier in action. | Photo Credit: Prakash Parsekar/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sandeep Warrier in action. | Photo Credit: Prakash Parsekar/The Hindu

Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shami, the veteran Indian pacer, recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played five IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

More to follow

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Mohammed Shami /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid
    AP
  4. Rohit Sharma says he enjoyed seeing all the debuts with so much emotion
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India eyes three points as Jeakson, Anwar return against weakened Afghanistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. If Rahul performs well in IPL, reward will be T20 World Cup slot: LSG head coach Langer
    PTI
  5. RCB Team Preview, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid
    AP
  4. Rohit Sharma says he enjoyed seeing all the debuts with so much emotion
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India eyes three points as Jeakson, Anwar return against weakened Afghanistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment