RCB vs LSG Toss LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Lucknow Super Giants?

RCB vs LSG Toss live updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Updated : Apr 02, 2024 16:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Faf du Plessis during a training session.
RCB’s Faf du Plessis during a training session. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Faf du Plessis during a training session. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th fixture of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

RCB vs LSG TOSS UPDATE

The toss for RCB vs LSG is scheduled to be held at 7pm today.

RCB - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2/3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 0/2

LSG - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 1/1

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2/4

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6

