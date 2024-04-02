RCB vs LSG Toss LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Lucknow Super Giants?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th fixture of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The toss for RCB vs LSG is scheduled to be held at 7pm today.
RCB - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Wins - 2/3
Result after losing toss: Wins - 0/2
LSG - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins - 1/1
Results after losing toss: Wins - 2/4
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4
Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6
