RCB Team Preview, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: Much like in the past, RCB remains a batting-heavy team, with the balance tilting towards its top order, consisting of skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 10:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
On a mission: RCB captain Faf du Plessis will look to end the side’s title drought in 2024.
On a mission: RCB captain Faf du Plessis will look to end the side's title drought in 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
On a mission: RCB captain Faf du Plessis will look to end the side’s title drought in 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Royal Challenger Bengaluru and Virat Kohli have tried to bring home an Indian Premier League title 16 times and have failed in each of their attempts. As the 17th season of the IPL rolls in, RCB will look to end its rut finally.

Much like in the past, RCB remains a batting-heavy team, with the balance tilting towards its top order, consisting of skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell.

  • Matches: 241
  • Won: 114
  • Titles: 0

RCB made headlines by acquiring Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, slated for the No. 5 position and providing du Plessis with an extra pace-bowling choice. The Bengaluru-based team aggressively pursued foreign pacers in the auction, securing Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.5 crore), and Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore).

The dependables: Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will spearhead RCB’s strong batting lineup once again.
The dependables: Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will spearhead RCB's strong batting lineup once again. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
The dependables: Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will spearhead RCB’s strong batting lineup once again. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

However, with du Plessis, Maxwell, and Green likely occupying three of the four foreign slots, only one of the newly acquired pacers will secure a spot in RCB’s playing XI. Mohammed Siraj is a definite inclusion, leaving Yash Dayal and Akash Deep to contend for the remaining spot.

RCB appears to face a shortage in the spin-bowling department, relying on veteran spinner Karn Sharma, inexperienced Mayank Dagar, and Maxwell’s part-time spin.

Given the uncertainties in the bowling lineup, RCB may continue relying on its batting strength, a strategy yet to bring home a trophy.

Prediction
RCB’s hardcore fans will want nothing but a maiden title. But their dreams look likely to be dashed again after their side failed to plug a few glaring holes in the auction.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharm, Akash Deep.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
