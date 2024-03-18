MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: In light of Pant’s absence from cricket for over a year, Delhi will lean heavily on Warner and Marsh in the batting department.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 16:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
On a comeback trail: Rishabh Pant makes a return to the Delhi Capitals camp after missing the 2023 season.
On a comeback trail: Rishabh Pant makes a return to the Delhi Capitals camp after missing the 2023 season. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

On a comeback trail: Rishabh Pant makes a return to the Delhi Capitals camp after missing the 2023 season. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Despite Harry Brook pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons, Delhi Capitals has a formidable batting line-up on paper, boasting overseas talent like David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who are complemented by Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel. The squad also features promising domestic talent such as Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, and Abishek Porel, along with overseas backups Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs.

READ | Lucknow Super Giants Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Highlights
  • Matches: 246
  • Won: 109
  • Titles: 0

However, a closer examination reveals potential challenges. Pant and Shaw’s limited game-time of late, coupled with the relative inexperience of domestic recruits, raise concerns. In light of Pant’s absence from cricket for over a year, Delhi will lean heavily on Warner and Marsh in the batting department.

Spinning a web: Kuldeep Yadav will be a crucial part of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack.
Spinning a web: Kuldeep Yadav will be a crucial part of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
lightbox-info

Spinning a web: Kuldeep Yadav will be a crucial part of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Axar emerges as a key asset, bringing reliability as a lower-order striker and contributing crucial overs with the ball. Nonetheless, the team is vulnerable in the fast-bowling department. With uncertainties surrounding Anrich Nortje’s availability and fitness, the onus falls on Indian pacers Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed. The success of the bowling unit becomes pivotal, as failure to deliver could result in another season where DC falls short of expectations.

CHECK | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

Prediction
Last year, Delhi Capitals’ middle-order, without Pant, struggled with an average of 17.47 and a strike rate of 117.20. While an improved showing with the bat could turn their fortunes around, Capitals are unlikely to secure a top-four finish.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Squad: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope,  Prithvi Shaw, Harry Brook, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner,  Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem

Related stories

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Harry Brook /

David Warner /

Mitchell Marsh /

Rishabh Pant /

Prithvi Shaw /

Axar Patel /

Mukesh Kumar /

Khaleel Ahmed /

Anrich Nortje

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey says Dhoni ‘keeps getting better’, hints at Sameer Rizvi filling Rayudu’s role
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  3. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar replaced by concussion substitute amid slew of injuries during third ODI
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya says ‘it won’t feel awkward’ to have Rohit Sharma around amid Mumbai Indians captaincy saga
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  2. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya says ‘it won’t feel awkward’ to have Rohit Sharma around amid Mumbai Indians captaincy saga
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey says Dhoni ‘keeps getting better’, hints at Sameer Rizvi filling Rayudu’s role
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IPL 2024: Injury scare for Chennai Super Kings; Mustafizur Rahman stretchered off field during third ODI vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey says Dhoni ‘keeps getting better’, hints at Sameer Rizvi filling Rayudu’s role
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  3. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar replaced by concussion substitute amid slew of injuries during third ODI
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya says ‘it won’t feel awkward’ to have Rohit Sharma around amid Mumbai Indians captaincy saga
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment