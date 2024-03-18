IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

Despite Harry Brook pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons, Delhi Capitals has a formidable batting line-up on paper, boasting overseas talent like David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who are complemented by Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel. The squad also features promising domestic talent such as Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, and Abishek Porel, along with overseas backups Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs.

Highlights Matches: 246

Won: 109

Titles: 0

However, a closer examination reveals potential challenges. Pant and Shaw’s limited game-time of late, coupled with the relative inexperience of domestic recruits, raise concerns. In light of Pant’s absence from cricket for over a year, Delhi will lean heavily on Warner and Marsh in the batting department.

Spinning a web: Kuldeep Yadav will be a crucial part of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Axar emerges as a key asset, bringing reliability as a lower-order striker and contributing crucial overs with the ball. Nonetheless, the team is vulnerable in the fast-bowling department. With uncertainties surrounding Anrich Nortje’s availability and fitness, the onus falls on Indian pacers Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed. The success of the bowling unit becomes pivotal, as failure to deliver could result in another season where DC falls short of expectations.

Prediction Last year, Delhi Capitals’ middle-order, without Pant, struggled with an average of 17.47 and a strike rate of 117.20. While an improved showing with the bat could turn their fortunes around, Capitals are unlikely to secure a top-four finish.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Squad: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Harry Brook, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem