BAN vs SL: Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar replaced by concussion substitute amid slew of injuries during third ODI

Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar injured his head while fielding on Monday in the third and final One-Day International against Sri Lanka, and was replaced under concussion replacement rules by Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

“Soumya fell hard while attempting to save a boundary and also hit the advertisement billboard,” Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

“His head hit the ground in the process, and he felt stiffness in the neck and also complained of a headache and vision difficulties.”

Substitute Bangladesh fielder Jaker Ali Anik was also hospitalised after a collision with Anamul Haque, when they both went for a catch in the final over of Sri Lanka’s innings.

Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman also left the field on a stretcher with cramps and was unable to complete his 10 overs of bowling.

Umpire Richard Kettleborough also did not return to the field after the innings break due to the excessive heat, and was replaced by reserve umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

Bangladesh bowled out Sri Lanka for 235 runs in 50 overs, despite Janith Liyanage hitting an unbeaten century for the visitor.

The series is tied 1-1 after Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, with Sri Lanka taking the second by three wickets on Friday.