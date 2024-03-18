MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Injury scare for Chennai Super Kings; Mustafizur Rahman stretchered off field during third ODI vs Sri Lanka

Rahman was unable to complete his 10th and final over of the innings and was unable to walk off the field by himself, prompting the stretcher to come on.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 14:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman gestures as he leaves the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury during the third ODI against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman gestures as he leaves the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman gestures as he leaves the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was stretchered off the field during the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday.

Rahman was unable to complete his 10th and final over of the innings and was unable to walk off the field by himself, prompting the stretcher to come on.

ALSO READ | Hussey says Dhoni ‘keeps getting better’, hints at Sameer Rizvi filling Rayudu’s role

The left-arm pacer’s fitness and recovery will be closely watched by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, which takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 22.

The defending champion is already sweating over the fitness of Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who was ruled out of the third T20I against Bangladesh after suffering a hamstring injury.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first leg of the tournament due to a thumb injury.

