IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: Captain KL Rahul’s absence, stemming from a right quadriceps injury sustained during the India-England Test in Hyderabad, raises questions about his return date.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 15:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Return unknown: KL Rahul’s return date after his right quadriceps injury during the India-England Test series is yet to be confirmed.
Return unknown: KL Rahul’s return date after his right quadriceps injury during the India-England Test series is yet to be confirmed. | Photo Credit: PTI
Return unknown: KL Rahul's return date after his right quadriceps injury during the India-England Test series is yet to be confirmed. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants, having secured third-place finishes in the last two IPL seasons, entered the league on a positive note. However, as it gears up for the 2024 edition, uncertainty looms over the franchise.

Captain K.L. Rahul’s absence, stemming from a right quadriceps injury sustained during the India-England Test in Hyderabad, raises questions about his return date. The speculation intensifies around whether Rahul will retain his opening spot or shift to the middle order, possibly eyeing an audition for the T20 World Cup in June.

Highlights
  • Matches: 30
  • Won: 17
  • Titles: 0

Despite Quinton de Kock’s impressive 500-run season in 2022, his position was usurped by Kyle Mayers in the subsequent year. The acquisition of Devdutt Padikkal has now created a surplus of top-order options, posing a strategic challenge.

The middle order presents concerns with Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda experiencing a dip in form over recent months. But the inclusion of Nicholas Pooran adds a proven match-winner to the batting line-up, while Ayush Badoni stands ready to contribute when required.

Wrecker-in-chief: Nicholas Pooran adds a proven match-winner to the LSG batting line-up.
Wrecker-in-chief: Nicholas Pooran adds a proven match-winner to the LSG batting line-up. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK
Wrecker-in-chief: Nicholas Pooran adds a proven match-winner to the LSG batting line-up. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK

In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi, brought in to replace Avesh Khan, strengthens the domestic pace options alongside Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerges as a crucial element in the bowling attack.

The addition of West Indian sensation Shamar Joseph, replacing the rapid Mark Wood, adds an element of unpredictability. Wood was withdrawn by the ECB to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup and Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Prediction
Uncertainties surrounding the middle order and the absence of a solid international pacer raise concerns about Super Giants’ playoff qualification chances this year.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (SA), KL Rahul, Nicolas Pooran (WI), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner (AUS), Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers (WI), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey (ENG), Arshin Kulkarni, Md. Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph (WI), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddarth.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

