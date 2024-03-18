IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

Lucknow Super Giants, having secured third-place finishes in the last two IPL seasons, entered the league on a positive note. However, as it gears up for the 2024 edition, uncertainty looms over the franchise.

Captain K.L. Rahul’s absence, stemming from a right quadriceps injury sustained during the India-England Test in Hyderabad, raises questions about his return date. The speculation intensifies around whether Rahul will retain his opening spot or shift to the middle order, possibly eyeing an audition for the T20 World Cup in June.

Despite Quinton de Kock’s impressive 500-run season in 2022, his position was usurped by Kyle Mayers in the subsequent year. The acquisition of Devdutt Padikkal has now created a surplus of top-order options, posing a strategic challenge.

The middle order presents concerns with Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda experiencing a dip in form over recent months. But the inclusion of Nicholas Pooran adds a proven match-winner to the batting line-up, while Ayush Badoni stands ready to contribute when required.

In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi, brought in to replace Avesh Khan, strengthens the domestic pace options alongside Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerges as a crucial element in the bowling attack.

The addition of West Indian sensation Shamar Joseph, replacing the rapid Mark Wood, adds an element of unpredictability. Wood was withdrawn by the ECB to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup and Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Prediction Uncertainties surrounding the middle order and the absence of a solid international pacer raise concerns about Super Giants’ playoff qualification chances this year.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (SA), KL Rahul, Nicolas Pooran (WI), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner (AUS), Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers (WI), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey (ENG), Arshin Kulkarni, Md. Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph (WI), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddarth.