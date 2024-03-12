IPL 2024: Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway with a marquee clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22.

The IPL auction in December last year allowed the teams to plug any gaps in the squad ahead of the new season.

Apart from the regular internationals, domestic players who performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023 also remain key to their respective teams ahead of the new season.

Here are five Syed Mushtaq Ali stars to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League:

Riyan Parag

FILE PHOTO: Riyan Parag during a match in IPL 2022 between RR and RCB. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Riyan Parag has been a hit and miss for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL over the last few years. But, in the domestic circuit, the batter has been churning out the runs consistently.

The 22-year-old finished the SMAT 2023 as top-scorer, scoring 510 runs in ten innings with an average of 85 and a strike rate of 182.79. RR will hope the young batter can translate his form into the IPL this time round, scoring quick runs in the middle order.

Suyash Sharma

FILE PHOTO: Kolkata Knight Riders’s Suyash Sharma during a practice session in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Suyash Sharma impressed for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, picking up 10 wickets for the team in 11 matches. The leg-spinner made a step-up in the 2023 SMAT, picking up 18 wickets in seven matches to finish as the joint-second highest wicket taker in the tournament.

KKR will be hopeful that he can contribute in similar fashion this season along with the other two members of the spin trio, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Abhishek Sharma

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Abhishek Sharma during the IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Part of India’s victorious U19 team in 2018, Abhishek Sharma was snapped up at the 2018 auction by Delhi Daredevils. After a handful of matches over the next few years, he broke through in 2022, scoring 426 runs in 14 matches.

The all-rounder scored 485 runs in SMAT 2023 for champion Punjab at an average of 48.5 and a strike rate of 192.46. It will be interesting to see if Sunrisers continue to play him at the top of the order, especially after the addition of Travis Head to the squad.

Ramandeep Singh

FILE PHOTO: Ramandeep Singh celebrating the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Ramandeep Singh was another star in Punjab’s victorious SMAT 2023 side. The 26-year-old Punjab cricketer was part of Mumbai Indians (MI) squad and has now joined Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh.

Renowned for his finishing ability, the all-rounder scored 127 runs in seven innings in SMAT 2023, at a strike-rate of 222.80, hitting six fours and 12 sixes. He is also a handy medium pace option, having picked up six wickets for MI in IPL 2022.

Mohsin Khan

FILE PHOTO: Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Mohsin Khan impressed with the Lucknow Super Giants in his first IPL season in 2022, picking up 14 wickets in nine matches. An injury-ridden season followed in 2023 where he could pick up only three in five matches at an economy of 10.70.

The left-arm pacer impressed for UP in the 2023 SMAT though, conceding runs at an economy of just 5.84, also picking up 11 wickets in the process. in just five matches.