IPL: Purple Cap Winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023

IPL 2024: Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in Indian Premier League history ahead of the 2024 season.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 12:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Shami in action during the IPL 2023.
Mohammed Shami in action during the IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammed Shami in action during the IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

The bowler with the most wickets in a season wins the Purple Cap.

Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Mohammed Shami won the prize in the 2023 edition, scalping 28 wickets in 17 innings as his side finished runner-up.

Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2024 season.

ALSO READ
IPL: Orange Cap winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Mohammed Shami /

Gujarat Titans

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

