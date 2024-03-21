The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
The bowler with the most wickets in a season wins the Purple Cap.
Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Mohammed Shami won the prize in the 2023 edition, scalping 28 wickets in 17 innings as his side finished runner-up.
Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2024 season.
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL: Purple Cap Winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023
- IPL: Orange Cap winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023
- Former Pakistan captain Saeed Ahmed passes away
- IPL 2024: Want to see an aggressive start from SRH, says captain Cummins
- Best not to host 2026 Commonwealth Games if public funds needed, says Malaysia sports minister
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE