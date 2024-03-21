IPL: Orange Cap winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22 with five-time champion Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

The batter with the most runs in a season wins the Orange Cap.

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans took the honours last season when he scored 890 runs in 17 innings which included three centuries. Gill’s run tally was the second-highest by a batter in a single edition of the tournament, with only Virat Kohli managing more - 973 runs during the 2016 IPL.

Australia’s David Warner holds the record for winning the Orange Cap most times. He was the top scorer in three seasons, 2015, 2017 and 2019, when he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is the season-wise list of Orange Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2024 season.

ORANGE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST