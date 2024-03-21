MagazineBuy Print

IPL: Orange Cap winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023

IPL 2024: Here is the season-wise list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League history ahead of the 2024 season.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 12:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill receives the IPL 2023 Orange Cap.
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill receives the IPL 2023 Orange Cap. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill receives the IPL 2023 Orange Cap. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22 with five-time champion Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

The batter with the most runs in a season wins the Orange Cap.

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans took the honours last season when he scored 890 runs in 17 innings which included three centuries. Gill’s run tally was the second-highest by a batter in a single edition of the tournament, with only Virat Kohli managing more - 973 runs during the 2016 IPL.

ALSO READ
IPL: Purple Cap Winners list in Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2023

Australia’s David Warner holds the record for winning the Orange Cap most times. He was the top scorer in three seasons, 2015, 2017 and 2019, when he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is the season-wise list of Orange Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2024 season.

ORANGE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubhman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

