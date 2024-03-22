MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: How can Dhoni play as Impact Player for CSK after stepping down as captain?

Dhoni’s decision to step down as captain of CSK opens up an array combinations which the five-time champion can opt for with its starting lineup.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 10:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during a training session.
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Thursday, the eve of its IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (previously Royal Challengers Bangalore), that MS Dhoni will be stepping down as captain, handing over the charge to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni’s decision opens up a number of combinations which the five-time champion can opt for with its starting lineup. Given that the 42-year-old batted mostly at the death last season, it is likely he will be used as an Impact Player in 2024 for precisely that role.

READ | MS DHONI WIN/LOSS RECORD AS CSK CAPTAIN IN IPL

He faced just 57 deliveries in the 16 games in 2023, scoring 104 runs at a strike rate of more than 182.

CSK has only three wicketkeepers in its squad - Dhoni, Devon Conway and Avanish Rao Aravelly. Since Conway is injured and Avanish lacks experience, Dhoni should remain the first-choice keeper for the side. This would also give him the chance to groom the new captain Gaikwad on the field.

In case CSK bats first, it can start without Dhoni in the playing eleven. If the situation demands for pinch-hitting at the death, Dhoni can be swapped in for a dismissed batter. If not, he can step in at the innings break and keep wickets in the second innings. CSK has all-rounders Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell, and not getting in a specialist bowler would not pinch the side.

On the other hand, if CSK fields in the first innings, Dhoni can start in the eleven. The Impact Player can then be determined depending on how CSK is placed in the run chase. The Super Kings have options in Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi and Shaik Rasheed who can step in as pure batters in the middle order.

Dhoni’s limited gametime as a batter last season was largely due to a knee problem. However, having undergone a surgery ahead of the 2024 season, he could slot into the lineup as a pure batter.

CSK Potential Lineups

Bat 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Impact Player: IN - MS Dhoni | OUT - Ajinkya Rahane/Sameer Rizvi

Bowl 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Impact Player: IN - Ajinkya Rahane/Shaik Rasheed/Sameer Rizvi | OUT - MS Dhoni

