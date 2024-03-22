CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: What happened the last time Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kickstart the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The last encounter between the two teams was during the previous edition at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium where CSK beat the home team RCB by 8 runs. Devon Conway top scored for CSK with a 45-ball 83 and Glenn Maxwell’s 36-ball 76 almost got RCB across the line.

READ | CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 MATCH PREVIEW

The last time the two franchises faced each other in Chennai was five years ago in the opening fixture of IPL 2019. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first bundling out the visitor for a paltry 70. Parthiv Patel top scored for the team with 29 from 35 balls.

Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir shone with the ball, picking up three wickets each and were ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

The chase started off with a stutter, opening batter Shane Watson fell to Yuzvendra Chahal for a ten-ball duck. Ambati Rayudu steadied the chase, stitching up partnerships with Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav.

CSK managed to chase down the target in the 18th over, with Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja seeing the team past the finish line.

Harbhajan was awarded the Player of the match award for his spell off 3/20 in four overs.