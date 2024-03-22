CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli batting record, stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in the opening fixture of IPL 2024 on Friday.

The focus will be on RCB’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli who marks a return to competitive cricket after missing out India’s five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons.

When Kohli steps out on the Chepauk field, he will want to improve his record at the venue. In his 12 IPL innings at the ground, Kohli has scored 362 runs at an average of 30.16.

Kohli has been able to score just two half-centuries, the second (58, also his best at Chepauk) ) coming all the way back in 2013 against CSK. Kohli’s last innings at the ground came against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 when he managed to score just five runs.