MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli batting record, stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk

IPL 2024: The attention will again fall on Virat Kohli and his batting when Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 08:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB player Virat Kohli during a training session.
RCB player Virat Kohli during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

RCB player Virat Kohli during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in the opening fixture of IPL 2024 on Friday.

The focus will be on RCB’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli who marks a return to competitive cricket after missing out India’s five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons.

When Kohli steps out on the Chepauk field, he will want to improve his record at the venue. In his 12 IPL innings at the ground, Kohli has scored 362 runs at an average of 30.16.

Kohli has been able to score just two half-centuries, the second (58, also his best at Chepauk) ) coming all the way back in 2013 against CSK. Kohli’s last innings at the ground came against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 when he managed to score just five runs.

VIRAT KOHLI STATS AT CHEPAUK
Innings: 12
Runs: 362
Average: 30.16
Strike Rate: 111.13
50s/100s: 2/0
HS: 58 (against Chennai Super Kings, 2013)

Related stories

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli batting record, stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Playoffs: Israel ousted, Ukraine scores late goals to beat Bosnia
    AP
  3. Premier League refers Leicester to independent commission over alleged spending rules breach
    Reuters
  4. Robinho starts nine-year prison sentence in Brazil for 2013 rape in Italy
    AP
  5. Saka withdraws from England squad for Brazil, Belgium friendlies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli batting record, stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: DC captain Pant training hard to get trust back in body following comeback after accident, says Ponting
    PTI
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli batting record, stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Playoffs: Israel ousted, Ukraine scores late goals to beat Bosnia
    AP
  3. Premier League refers Leicester to independent commission over alleged spending rules breach
    Reuters
  4. Robinho starts nine-year prison sentence in Brazil for 2013 rape in Italy
    AP
  5. Saka withdraws from England squad for Brazil, Belgium friendlies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment