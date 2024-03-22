MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: When was the last time Chennai Super Kings lost at Chepauk?

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: It was the two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders that last handed Chennai Super Kings a defeat at its home ground. 

Published : Mar 22, 2024 08:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nitish Rana’s fifty helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in IPL 2023.
Nitish Rana’s fifty helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Nitish Rana's fifty helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL) in the tournament opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

CSK holds an impressive record at its home. The five-time title holder has won over 70 per cent of matches at home. Of the 64 total matches played at Chepauk, CSK has won 45 while ending up on the losing side 18 times.

However, during the IPL 2023, CSK’s fort was breached three times by the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was two-time champion KKR that beat the Super Kings at their home ground last time.

CSK could only manage to put 144 for six after electing to bat after Sunil Narine’s economical spell (4-0-15-2) saw the Knight Riders commanding the proceedings in the first innings.

Shivam Dube (48 off 34) and Ravindra Jadeja contributed valuable runs down the order, carrying CSK to a respectable total after being 72 for five in 11 overs.

While chasing a sub-par total, the Knight Riders got off to a disastrous start, losing their top three within the first five overs. Deepak Chahar’s three wickets in the PowerPlay put KKR on the back foot, but their captain, Nitish Rana, along with Rinku Singh rallied the team to victory.

A rearguard action that saw the duo add 99 runs for the fourth wicket was only ended when Rinku was run out on 54. Rana remained unbeaten on 57 and helped KKR seal the game with nine balls to spare.

CSK RECORD AT CHEPAUK IN IPL

Matches Won Lost Tied NR Highest Score Lowest Score
64 45 18 1 0 246 109

