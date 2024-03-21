IPL 2024: How will each team fill up its overseas slots in Playing XI this Indian Premier League season

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway with a marquee clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22.
CHECK | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES
CSK won a last-ball thriller in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans to seal its fifth IPL trophy, making it the joint-most successful team in the tournament.
The IPL auction in December last year allowed the teams to plug any glaring gaps in the squad ahead of another attempt at winning the coveted trophy.
Like most mini-auctions, international stars were among the most sought-after, and how the teams fit them into the designated four slots in the playing eleven will be crucial.y
Here are the predicted overseas picks for each team ahead of their first game of the 2024 Indian Premier League:
Chennai Super Kings
Overseas players in XI
The injury to Devon Conway puts a spanner in the works of a well-oiled CSK machine. But, a positive auction this time round has helped them rope in Rachin Ravindra who can slot into the top order while also giving the team a couple of overs if necessary.
The team chose to go all-in for Daryl Mitchell in the auction to replace the retired Ambati Rayudu and the team can afford to play him even as a pure batter. Moeen had a decent time with the ball in the SA20. With Matheesha Pathirana ruled out for the initial games, Maheesh Theekshana is likely to slot into the starting lineup.
Gujarat Titans
Overseas players in XI
Kane Willamson’s return from injury will be a big boost for the GT batting order. David Miller and Rashid Khan are among the world’s best in the roles they perform.
The absence of Mohammed Shami could mean an extended run in the team for the rapid Spencer Johnson. Noor Ahmad could be drafted in on tracks conducive to spin.
Lucknow Super Giants
Overseas players in XI
Kyle Mayers’ opening salvos meant Quinton de Kock played only a handful of games in the last IPL edition. But in the new season, the South African could find his place back at the top of the order.
Nicholas Pooran is a key cog in the middle order due to his finishing abilities. Marcus Stoinis will don the role of the pace bowling all-rounder.
The withdrawal of Mark Wood opens up a slot which will most likely be filled by Naveen-ul-Haq who could be a handful on his day with his variety of slower balls.
Mumbai Indians
Overseas players in XI
A strong Indian top order allows Mumbai Indians to be quite flexible with its bowling attack. Nuwan Tushara might get a chance in the bowling department after Jason Behrendorff pulled out due to injury.
Gerald Coetzee can be used as an enforcer through the middle with his effective hit-the-deck bowling. Tim David slots into the role of finisher and Romario Shepherd could be another option for the team at the death.
Rajasthan Royals
Overseas players in XI
RR went all out for a finisher in the 2024 Auction, bagging West Indian Rovman Powell for Rupees seven crores early in the auction. The other three foreigners in the eleven have been consistent, but the form of Shimron Hetmyer over the last year is a worry.
It won’t be surprising if the team plays just three overseas players at some point through the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Overseas players in XI
RCB traded in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians who will be a solid middle-order option with the bat and can provide a couple of overs with the ball as well.
Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will provide solid firepower at the top and the team will be banking on them to put up or chase down formidable scores.
Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson will compete for the overseas pacer spot. The team might start with the former after his impressive performances with the Gujarat Titans.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Overseas players in XI
KKR went for an Indian wicketkeeper in the auction in a bid to allow Jason Roy to open the innings. The English opener has however withdrawn due to personal reasons. KKR has roped in Phil Salt, who can also don the gloves if needed, as replacement.
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been ever-present in the side for the best part of the previous decade.
The team went all in for the services of Mitchell Starc and will be counting on him for wickets in the powerplay and the death.
Punjab Kings
Overseas players in XI
Punjab Kings’ overseas purchases in the 2024 Auction were only backups to its regular playing quartet.
Despite a poor outing in the league last time, the four overseas options are matchwinners on their day and will be crucial to the team’s chances this time.
Delhi Capitals
Overseas players in XI
DC has boosted its middle order with the addition of Harry Brook and Tristan Stubbs in the 2024 auction. With the England batter missing out on the 2024 edition due to personal reasons, Stubbs will be the favourite for that middle-order slot.
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will provide the firepower at the top of the order. Anrich Nortje’s return from injury will be eagerly anticipated but the team has Jhye Richardson in the wings if the return is delayed.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Overseas players in XI
SRH probably has the most envious set of overseas players in the team. The ODI World Cup winners Travis Head and Pat Cummins were added to the squad in the 2024 auction along with Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Heinrich Klaasen, probably the world’s best player of spin in the shortest format, will be crucial in the middle order.
Hasaranga misses out on the first few games due to international commitments, but might play ahead of Marco Jansen based on the conditions on offer later in the tournament.
Latest on Sportstar
- World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam in India, Swimming Federation top brass clueless
- IPL 2024: How will each team fill up its overseas slots in Playing XI this Indian Premier League season
- Hamilton praises F1 Academy director Susie Wolff over legal action against FIA
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Japan rides on Ao Tanaka’s early strike to beat North Korea
- Haaland plays down injury concerns and reveals message from Guardiola ahead of joining Norway squad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE