IPL 2024: How will each team fill up its overseas slots in Playing XI this Indian Premier League season

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway with a marquee clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22.

CSK won a last-ball thriller in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans to seal its fifth IPL trophy, making it the joint-most successful team in the tournament.

The IPL auction in December last year allowed the teams to plug any glaring gaps in the squad ahead of another attempt at winning the coveted trophy.

Like most mini-auctions, international stars were among the most sought-after, and how the teams fit them into the designated four slots in the playing eleven will be crucial.y

Here are the predicted overseas picks for each team ahead of their first game of the 2024 Indian Premier League:

Chennai Super Kings

Overseas players in XI Rachin Ravindra Daryl Mitchell Moeen Ali Maheesh Theekshana

The injury to Devon Conway puts a spanner in the works of a well-oiled CSK machine. But, a positive auction this time round has helped them rope in Rachin Ravindra who can slot into the top order while also giving the team a couple of overs if necessary.

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings bowler Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Axar Patel during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/ PTI

The team chose to go all-in for Daryl Mitchell in the auction to replace the retired Ambati Rayudu and the team can afford to play him even as a pure batter. Moeen had a decent time with the ball in the SA20. With Matheesha Pathirana ruled out for the initial games, Maheesh Theekshana is likely to slot into the starting lineup.

Gujarat Titans

Overseas players in XI Kane Williamson David Miller Rashid Khan Spencer Johnson

Kane Willamson’s return from injury will be a big boost for the GT batting order. David Miller and Rashid Khan are among the world’s best in the roles they perform.

The absence of Mohammed Shami could mean an extended run in the team for the rapid Spencer Johnson. Noor Ahmad could be drafted in on tracks conducive to spin.

Lucknow Super Giants

Overseas players in XI Quinton de Kock Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Naveen ul-Haq

Kyle Mayers’ opening salvos meant Quinton de Kock played only a handful of games in the last IPL edition. But in the new season, the South African could find his place back at the top of the order.

Nicholas Pooran is a key cog in the middle order due to his finishing abilities. Marcus Stoinis will don the role of the pace bowling all-rounder.

The withdrawal of Mark Wood opens up a slot which will most likely be filled by Naveen-ul-Haq who could be a handful on his day with his variety of slower balls.

Mumbai Indians

Overseas players in XI Tim David Romario Shepherd Gerald Coetzee Nuwan Tushara

A strong Indian top order allows Mumbai Indians to be quite flexible with its bowling attack. Nuwan Tushara might get a chance in the bowling department after Jason Behrendorff pulled out due to injury.

FILE PHOTO: Tim David of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 69 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Gerald Coetzee can be used as an enforcer through the middle with his effective hit-the-deck bowling. Tim David slots into the role of finisher and Romario Shepherd could be another option for the team at the death.

Rajasthan Royals

Overseas players in XI Jos Buttler Shimron Hetmyer Rovman Powell Trent Boult

RR went all out for a finisher in the 2024 Auction, bagging West Indian Rovman Powell for Rupees seven crores early in the auction. The other three foreigners in the eleven have been consistent, but the form of Shimron Hetmyer over the last year is a worry.

It won’t be surprising if the team plays just three overseas players at some point through the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Overseas players in XI Faf du Plessis Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Alzarri Joseph

RCB traded in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians who will be a solid middle-order option with the bat and can provide a couple of overs with the ball as well.

FILE PHOTO: RCB’s Glenn Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will provide solid firepower at the top and the team will be banking on them to put up or chase down formidable scores.

Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson will compete for the overseas pacer spot. The team might start with the former after his impressive performances with the Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Overseas players in XI Phil Salt Andre Russell Sunil Narine Mitchell Starc

KKR went for an Indian wicketkeeper in the auction in a bid to allow Jason Roy to open the innings. The English opener has however withdrawn due to personal reasons. KKR has roped in Phil Salt, who can also don the gloves if needed, as replacement.

FILE PHOTO: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell celebrates after taking a wicket during Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been ever-present in the side for the best part of the previous decade.

The team went all in for the services of Mitchell Starc and will be counting on him for wickets in the powerplay and the death.

Punjab Kings

Overseas players in XI Jonny Bairstow Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Kings’ overseas purchases in the 2024 Auction were only backups to its regular playing quartet.

Despite a poor outing in the league last time, the four overseas options are matchwinners on their day and will be crucial to the team’s chances this time.

Delhi Capitals

Overseas players in XI David Warner Mitchell Marsh Tristan Stubbs Anrich Nortje

DC has boosted its middle order with the addition of Harry Brook and Tristan Stubbs in the 2024 auction. With the England batter missing out on the 2024 edition due to personal reasons, Stubbs will be the favourite for that middle-order slot.

FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner plays a shot against Punjab Kings during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will provide the firepower at the top of the order. Anrich Nortje’s return from injury will be eagerly anticipated but the team has Jhye Richardson in the wings if the return is delayed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Overseas players in XI Travid Head Heinrich Klaasen Marco Jansen Pat Cummins

SRH probably has the most envious set of overseas players in the team. The ODI World Cup winners Travis Head and Pat Cummins were added to the squad in the 2024 auction along with Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Heinrich Klaasen, probably the world’s best player of spin in the shortest format, will be crucial in the middle order.

Hasaranga misses out on the first few games due to international commitments, but might play ahead of Marco Jansen based on the conditions on offer later in the tournament.