IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 12:32 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's Rishabh Pant.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” the statement read.

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.

Pant’s ability to keep wickets again comes as a big boost for India ahead of the T20 World Cup in June as BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said on Monday that the 26-year-old could be in contention for a spot in the national side for the global tournament depending on whether he can play as wicketkeeper or not.

“He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let’s see how he does in the IPL,” Shah had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

