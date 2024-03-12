Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024 after undergoing quadriceps surgery

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” the statement read.

Prasidh had also missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to injury after being an integral part of Rajasthan Royals’ run to the final in 2022, picking 19 wickets in 17 matches. Royals had replaced Prasidh with the vastly experienced Sandeep Sharma in IPL 2023.

The lanky pacer was bought by Royals for a whopping Rs. 10 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and was retained by the franchise for the next edition.

Prasidh was last played in early January, for Karnataka against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, and was injured during the first innings after picking two for 62 in 14.5 overs.

Just prior to that, he had a tough Test debut in South Africa, and could only manage two wickets in three innings while leaking runs at 4.64 runs an over. He also had a forgettable return to international cricket in the white-ball format. He made his ODI comeback at the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka last year, and has gone at 7.2 runs per over in the three ODIs he has played since.

In August 2023, he made his T20I debut in Ireland and played three games in the home series against Australia that followed the ODI World Cup. Though he picked eight wickets in five games, he went at 11 runs an over as his profligacy with the ball continued.