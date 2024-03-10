IPL 2024: KKR names Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders has named England’s Phil Salt in its squad for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as a replacement for Jason Roy who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

This will be Salt’s second IPL season after he was unsold in the auction after playing for the Delhi Capitals the previous year.

The English wicket-keeper batter has played nine matches for the Capitals, scoring 218 runs, with an average of 27.25. He has also scored two half-centuries, with his hightest score being 87.

His fellow countryman, Jason Roy has played 21 matches in the IPL, scoring 614 runs, with an average of 32.32. He has represented Gujarat Lions, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, before being bought by KKR in 2023.