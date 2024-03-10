East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby

Indian football has had some remarkable derbies, from matches between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters or even the one between KBFC and Bengaluru FC.

But rarely has there been a rivalry as fierce as that between two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now called Mohun Bagan Super Giant). The derby, considered one of the biggest derbies in the world, has seen packed stadiums, nerve-racking finishes and fantastic goals.

This season, the two clubs have clashed thrice, with the first two being knockout games and each club has won once in the two.

East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan in the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal to eventually win the title while the latter beat the Red-and-Gold Brigade to clinch the Durand Cup title.

Before their latest clash, Sportstar looks at three key battles to watch out for, in this Indian Super League (ISL) fixture:

Anwar Ali vs Cleiton Silva

The Indian centre-back has established himself as a rock alongside Sandesh Jhingan in the Indian national team but has struggled with injuries in the league, limping off the field in their last derby, last month.

When in form, he plays as an adept ball-playing centre-back, pairing with Hector Yuste to keep the opposition at bay off the final third.

Cleiton Silva, on the other hand, has been Captain Fantastic for East Bengal, finding the net through free-kicks, set-pieces and timely poaches. With 26 goals and six assists so far for the club, in all competitions, he will be the go-to man for the home side to find breakthroughs.

Saul Crespo vs Joni Kauko

While Cleiton controls the attack, East Bengal’s midfield is controlled by Saul Crespo. The Spaniard, who won the Super Cup in consecutive editions with two different teams – Odisha FC and East Bengal – is set to return to action after picking up an injury in the previous derby.

And his presence in the middle of the park, for through balls and crosses, might prove crucial for head coach Carles Cuadrat.

Joni Kauko, on the other hand, has been an omnipresent player for the Mariners, since his return to the squad. Replacing attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous, he added defensive stability along with his pace to make any opponent sweat.

Just ask the Kerala Blasters fans about his late equaliser in 2022!

While the contest here will not be that of attack against defence, it will present an opportunity for both midfielders to try and outwit each other on foreign soil.

Nandhakumar Sekhar vs Subhasish Bose

Nandhakumar Sekhar, like Crespo, has continued his form since his move from Odisha FC and has become a lynchpin of counter-attack for East Bengal this season.

With nine goals and three assists for the club, in all competitions, it will be his presence of mind – to attack against the run of play – that might see Antonio Habas’ side keep a man dedicated to marking him in the final third.

And, Subhasish Bose, the captain of Mohun Bagan, might fit the bill for the task as his pace along the flanks and physicality, at times, made Australia sweat in the AFC Asian Cup this time.