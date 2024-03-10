MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby

East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan in the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal to eventually win the title while the latter beat the Red-and-Gold Brigade to clinch the Durand Cup title.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 18:02 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal’s forward Nandhakumar will be one of the players who can take centre-stage in the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League.
East Bengal’s forward Nandhakumar will be one of the players who can take centre-stage in the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

East Bengal’s forward Nandhakumar will be one of the players who can take centre-stage in the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian football has had some remarkable derbies, from matches between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters or even the one between KBFC and Bengaluru FC.

But rarely has there been a rivalry as fierce as that between two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now called Mohun Bagan Super Giant). The derby, considered one of the biggest derbies in the world, has seen packed stadiums, nerve-racking finishes and fantastic goals.

This season, the two clubs have clashed thrice, with the first two being knockout games and each club has won once in the two.

East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan in the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal to eventually win the title while the latter beat the Red-and-Gold Brigade to clinch the Durand Cup title.

Before their latest clash, Sportstar looks at three key battles to watch out for, in this Indian Super League (ISL) fixture:

Anwar Ali vs Cleiton Silva

The Indian centre-back has established himself as a rock alongside Sandesh Jhingan in the Indian national team but has struggled with injuries in the league, limping off the field in their last derby, last month.

When in form, he plays as an adept ball-playing centre-back, pairing with Hector Yuste to keep the opposition at bay off the final third.

Cleiton Silva, on the other hand, has been Captain Fantastic for East Bengal, finding the net through free-kicks, set-pieces and timely poaches. With 26 goals and six assists so far for the club, in all competitions, he will be the go-to man for the home side to find breakthroughs.

Saul Crespo vs Joni Kauko

While Cleiton controls the attack, East Bengal’s midfield is controlled by Saul Crespo. The Spaniard, who won the Super Cup in consecutive editions with two different teams – Odisha FC and East Bengal – is set to return to action after picking up an injury in the previous derby.

And his presence in the middle of the park, for through balls and crosses, might prove crucial for head coach Carles Cuadrat.

Joni Kauko, on the other hand, has been an omnipresent player for the Mariners, since his return to the squad. Replacing attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous, he added defensive stability along with his pace to make any opponent sweat.

Just ask the Kerala Blasters fans about his late equaliser in 2022!

While the contest here will not be that of attack against defence, it will present an opportunity for both midfielders to try and outwit each other on foreign soil.

Nandhakumar Sekhar vs Subhasish Bose

Nandhakumar Sekhar, like Crespo, has continued his form since his move from Odisha FC and has become a lynchpin of counter-attack for East Bengal this season.

With nine goals and three assists for the club, in all competitions, it will be his presence of mind – to attack against the run of play – that might see Antonio Habas’ side keep a man dedicated to marking him in the final third.

And, Subhasish Bose, the captain of Mohun Bagan, might fit the bill for the task as his pace along the flanks and physicality, at times, made Australia sweat in the AFC Asian Cup this time.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Kolkata Derby /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: KKR names Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Kolkata derby LIVE, EBFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya eliminated from Paris 2024 Olympics qualification race
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Kolkata derby LIVE, EBFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before ISL 2023-24 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: KKR names Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Kolkata derby LIVE, EBFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya eliminated from Paris 2024 Olympics qualification race
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment