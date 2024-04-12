MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 07:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The last time the two sides met was in November 2023, where Milos Drincic scored the winner for Kerala Blasters.
The last time the two sides met was in November 2023, where Milos Drincic scored the winner for Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

The last time the two sides met was in November 2023, where Milos Drincic scored the winner for Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

PREVIEW

Hyderabad FC will play Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday. While KBFC has already secured a place in the playoffs, Hyderabad FC will be playing the final match of a challenging season. The Thangboi Singto-coached club has secured a solitary win in its 21 matches so far.

With eight points until now, a large part of the second half of its campaign has been rediscovering its new look amidst a flurry of new young domestic players who are flocking to its ranks. For the Blasters, a solid opening half of the campaign was undone by an equally disappointing following part of the season.

ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters seeks momentum before playoffs as it takes on Hyderabad FC

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played in ISL: 10

Hyderabad FC: 4

Kerala Blasters FC: 5

Draws: 1

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match start?
The Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, April 12 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match?
The Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

