Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head

PREVIEW

Hyderabad FC will play Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday. While KBFC has already secured a place in the playoffs, Hyderabad FC will be playing the final match of a challenging season. The Thangboi Singto-coached club has secured a solitary win in its 21 matches so far.

With eight points until now, a large part of the second half of its campaign has been rediscovering its new look amidst a flurry of new young domestic players who are flocking to its ranks. For the Blasters, a solid opening half of the campaign was undone by an equally disappointing following part of the season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played in ISL: 10

Hyderabad FC: 4

Kerala Blasters FC: 5

Draws: 1

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO