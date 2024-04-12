MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

HFC vs KBFC Live score: Catch the live updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blaster FC being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Apr 12, 2024 19:15 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC players warming up before Match 129 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Indoor stadium, Hyderabad.
Kerala Blasters FC players warming up before Match 129 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Indoor stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
lightbox-info

Kerala Blasters FC players warming up before Match 129 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Indoor stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blaster FC being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

  • April 12, 2024 19:15
    15 minutes to kick off at the Gachibowli Stadium
  • April 12, 2024 19:07
    The visitors are here for the final game before the playoffs
  • April 12, 2024 18:50
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Matches played in ISL: 10

    Hyderabad FC: 4

    Kerala Blasters FC: 5

    Draws: 1

  • April 12, 2024 18:40
    PREVIEW

    With eight points until now, a large part of the second half of Hyderabad FC’s campaign has been rediscovering its new look amidst a flurry of new young domestic players who are flocking to its ranks. For the Blasters, a solid opening half of the campaign was undone by an equally disappointing following part of the season.

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters seeks momentum before playoffs as it takes on Hyderabad FC

    Hyderabad FC will play Kerala Blasters FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday, with KBFC already securing a place in the playoffs.

  • April 12, 2024 18:31
    Kerala Blasters FC starting XI

    Lara Sharma (gk), Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Mohammed Azhar, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan, Freddy Lallawmawma, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen, Ishan Pandita

  • April 12, 2024 18:29
    Hyderabad FC starting XI

    Kattimani (gk), Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Abhijit Pa, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Winkle Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny

  • April 12, 2024 18:27
    Lineups are out!!

  • April 12, 2024 18:23
    LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, opts to bat against Delhi; Mayank Yadav ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs DC Toss Live Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, KL Rahul opts to bat vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sathiyan-Manika pair loses in World mixed doubles Olympic qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG remains in League Shield race, beats Bengaluru FC 4-0
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters seeks momentum before playoffs as it takes on Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG highlights, BFC 0-4 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Mariners with dominating win, will play League Shield decider against Mumbai City
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, opts to bat against Delhi; Mayank Yadav ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs DC Toss Live Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, KL Rahul opts to bat vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sathiyan-Manika pair loses in World mixed doubles Olympic qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment