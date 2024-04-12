Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

- April 12, 2024 19:1515 minutes to kick off at the Gachibowli Stadium
- April 12, 2024 19:07The visitors are here for the final game before the playoffs
- April 12, 2024 18:50HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played in ISL: 10
Hyderabad FC: 4
Kerala Blasters FC: 5
Draws: 1
- April 12, 2024 18:40PREVIEW
With eight points until now, a large part of the second half of Hyderabad FC’s campaign has been rediscovering its new look amidst a flurry of new young domestic players who are flocking to its ranks. For the Blasters, a solid opening half of the campaign was undone by an equally disappointing following part of the season.
- April 12, 2024 18:31Kerala Blasters FC starting XI
Lara Sharma (gk), Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Mohammed Azhar, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan, Freddy Lallawmawma, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen, Ishan Pandita
- April 12, 2024 18:29Hyderabad FC starting XI
Kattimani (gk), Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Abhijit Pa, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Winkle Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny
- April 12, 2024 18:27Lineups are out!!
- April 12, 2024 18:23LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
