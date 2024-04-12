MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs DC: Latest updated standings; Delhi Capitals moves up to ninth, Lucknow drops to fourth

IPL 2024 Latest Points Table: Here are the latest updated standings of the Indian Premier League after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 23:16 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Jake Fraser-McGurk played match-winning knocks against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Jake Fraser-McGurk played match-winning knocks against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Jake Fraser-McGurk played match-winning knocks against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals registered its second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after beating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Capitals moved up to ninth after the win, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru dropped to the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Lucknow slipped to the fourth position after the defeat, as Chennai Super Kings’ Net Run Rate (NRR) took the five-time champion to the third spot.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 8 +0.871
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528
3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666
4 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 6 +0.436
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 4 -0.073
8 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 4 -0.196
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 2 -1.124

*Updated after LSG vs DC on April 12, 2024

