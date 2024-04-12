MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?

The express fast-bowler had bowled only one over in LSG’s last game, against Gujarat Titans, and conceded 13 runs before leaving the field as he felt soreness in the lower abdomen area.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 19:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav in action.
Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Young Indian pacer Mayank Yadav was not named in Lucknow Super Giants’ team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul said that Arshad Khan would replace Mayank in the XI.

The express fast-bowler had bowled only one over in LSG’s last game, against Gujarat Titans, and conceded 13 runs before leaving the field as he felt soreness in the lower abdomen area. The 21-year-old couldn’t match the pace at which he bowled against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and barely managed to clock speeds of over 140 kmph.

Lucknow head coach Justin Langer said on the eve of the match against Delhi that Mayank is likely to miss the side’s next two games and could be fit only for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19. Langer revealed that Mayank underwent an MRI scan and has a very small swelling at the top of his hip.

Mayank had turned heads on his debut in the IPL by hurrying batters with his scorching pace against Punjab Kings. He picked three for 27 in that game and bettered those figures against RCB, scalping three for just 14 runs.

He also boasts of having bowled the fastest ball of the ongoing season - a 156.7 kmph thunderbolt that came against Royal Challengers.

