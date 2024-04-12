MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games

Rojas has injured her Achilles tendon and is set to miss Paris Olympics later this year.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 22:08 IST , Caracas - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela in action.
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The reigning Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas said on Friday she had injured her Achilles tendon and will miss the Paris Games.

“My heart is broken and I want to say sorry that I will not be able to take part in Paris 2024,” said the 28-year-old Venezuelan in a statement on her social media accounts.

Rojas said that during a jump in a training session in Spain, “I felt an intense pain, which has been diagnosed as an injury to the left Achilles tendon”.

She said she underwent surgery in Madrid on Thursday to repair the tendon. The statement was accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed.

Rojas won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then took the Olympic title at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

She dramatically won the fourth of her outdoor world titles in Budapest last year with her last-round leap.

She is also the world record holder in the event with a jump of 15.74m in 2022.

Related Topics

Yulimar Rojas /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan register record partnership against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 62/1 in (6.0 Overs), Fraser and Shaw build strong partnership
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games
    AFP
  4. Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games
    AP
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games
    AFP
  2. Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games
    AP
  3. Sathiyan-Manika pair loses in World mixed doubles Olympic qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Glasgow emerges as fallback option for 2026 Commonwealth Games
    AFP
  5. Mary Kom steps down as India’s chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan register record partnership against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 62/1 in (6.0 Overs), Fraser and Shaw build strong partnership
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games
    AFP
  4. Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games
    AP
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment