LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Badoni, Arshad Khan register record partnership against Delhi Capitals

Badoni and Arshad resurrected Lucknow Super Giants after it found itself reeling at 94 for seven in the 13th over against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 match on Friday.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 21:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni in action against Delhi Capitals.
Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni in action against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni in action against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: AP

Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan registered an unbroken 73-run stand off 42 balls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

Their alliance is the highest for the eighth wicket in the history of the IPL. It went past the record of the Rajasthan Royals pair of James Faulkner and Brad Hodge, who had added 69 runs off 41 balls against Mumbai Indians back in 2014.

Badoni and Arshad resurrected Lucknow after it found itself reeling at 94 for seven in the 13th over. While pacer Khaleel Ahmed made early inroads, with two scalps in the PowerPlay, Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Lucknow’s middle-order with three strikes in his first two overs.

Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar picked a wicket each to deepen Lucknow’s crisis before Badoni and Arshad bailed the host team out. Badoni racked up his fourth fifty in T20 cricket, eventually ending with an unbeaten 35-ball 55, while Arshad scored a 16-ball 20.

The duo powered Lucknow to a competitive 167 for seven in 20 overs after their skipper KL Rahul elected to bat.

