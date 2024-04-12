MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fifty on debut against Lucknow Super Giants

The Australian reached his fifty off 31 balls in the 14th over of Capitals’ run-chase. Interestingly, the 22-year-old’s first two scoring shots in the league were sixes.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot.
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a half-century on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Australian reached his fifty off 31 balls in the 14th over of Capitals’ run-chase. Interestingly, the 22-year-old’s first two scoring shots in the league were sixes - the first one a pull off Yash Thakur and the second a hoick over long-on off Arshad Khan.

Fraser-McGurk, who holds the world record for the fastest century in a one-day match (29 balls), was eventually dismissed for a 35-ball 55 by Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. However, he had already put the game beyond Lucknow’s reach by then.

Coming in at No.3, Fraser-McGurk stitched a 39-run partnership off 21 balls with opener Prithvi Shaw and then combined with Rishabh Pant for 77 runs off 46 balls to ensure Capitals never really suffered a hiccup during the chase.

Fraser-McGurk is the 22nd cricketer to score a fifty on his IPL debut.

He was roped in by Capitals for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh after South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

