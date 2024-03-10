DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Lanning, Shafali aim to give Delhi good start

- March 10, 2024 19:39DC 9/0 in 2 Overs
Shraddha Pokharkar into the attack, and Shafali looking a bit tied down as an natural attacker of the game, generally sends the attack on a leather hunt, as does Lanning.
- March 10, 2024 19:34DC 3/0 in 1 Over
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma begin Delhi’s innings with Renuka Singh operating with the new ball. Excellent start with the new ball as Renuka gives just three from her opening over.
- March 10, 2024 19:08RCB Playing XI
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
- March 10, 2024 19:07Delhi Capita;s Playing XI
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
- March 10, 2024 19:06Our Correspondent Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan pings from the ground
- March 10, 2024 19:02Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first
- March 10, 2024 18:49WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?
- March 10, 2024 18:43RCB Probable XI
Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil/Ekta Bisht, S Asha, Renuka Thakur
- March 10, 2024 18:42Delhi Capitals Probable XI
Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp/Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonnasen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
- March 10, 2024 18:13Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad
Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy
- March 10, 2024 18:13Delhi Capitals Women Squad
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
- March 10, 2024 18:12WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
