Live

DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Lanning, Shafali aim to give Delhi good start

DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Get the Live Cricket Score, Updates, Live Streaming Info, Latest News, Scorecard as Delhi Capitals Women takes on Royal Challengers Women.

Updated : Mar 10, 2024 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals takes on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals takes on Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals takes on Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Sportstar brings you the Live Cricket Score, Updates, Live Streaming Info, Latest News, Scorecard as Delhi Capitals Women takes on Royal Challengers Women. 

  • March 10, 2024 19:39
    DC 9/0 in 2 Overs

    Shraddha Pokharkar into the attack, and Shafali looking a bit tied down as an natural attacker of the game, generally sends the attack on a leather hunt, as does Lanning. 

  • March 10, 2024 19:34
    DC 3/0 in 1 Over

    Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma begin Delhi’s innings with Renuka Singh operating with the new ball. Excellent start with the new ball as Renuka gives just three from her opening over.

  • March 10, 2024 19:08
    RCB Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • March 10, 2024 19:07
    Delhi Capita;s Playing XI

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

  • March 10, 2024 19:06
    Our Correspondent Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan pings from the ground

    media.jpeg

  • March 10, 2024 19:02
    Toss Update

    Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first

  • March 10, 2024 18:49
    WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?

    WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?

    Women’s Premier League 2024: Here is the qualification scenario for all the teams participating in the WPL 2024.

  • March 10, 2024 18:43
    RCB Probable XI

    Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil/Ekta Bisht, S Asha, Renuka Thakur

  • March 10, 2024 18:42
    Delhi Capitals Probable XI

    Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp/Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonnasen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

  • March 10, 2024 18:13
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad

    Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy 


  • March 10, 2024 18:13
    Delhi Capitals Women Squad

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

  • March 10, 2024 18:12
    WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive

    WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive

    Royal Challengers Bangalore comes into the blockbuster clash against the Delhi Capitals standing on thin ice in the tournament at the moment. 

