WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?

As we move closer to the business end of the second season of the Women’s Premier League, the race for the playoffs spot is intensifying.

With just four more days left to wrap the league stage of WPL 2024, all four teams -- barring Mumbai Indians, which has already qualified for the knockouts -- are in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 95 off 48 helped the defending champion beat Gujarat Giants and become the first team to seal its spot for the knockouts.

Delhi Capitals is also on the brink of qualifying, provided it beats Royal Challengers Bangalore in its league match on Sunday.

POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 7 5 2 10 0.343 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 8 1.059 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 3 3 6 0.038 UP Warriorz 7 3 4 6 -0.365 Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 2 -1.111

(Updated after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match)

Here is the qualification scenario for all teams in WPL 2024:

DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals is in a good position to qualify for the playoffs. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Capitals sit comfortably in second place with eight points in six games. After losing the season opener to MI, Capitals won the next four games on the trot before UP Warriorz handed them a one-run loss.

Meg Lanning-led Capitals need to win one of their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in succession. To pip MI to the top spot and directly qualify for the final, DC will have to win both its matches and hope Royal Challengers Bangalore beats the defending champion.

If MI wins its last league game against RCB, then both DC and MI will finish with 12 points each and the team with the better Net Run Rate will qualify directly for the final.

Remaining matches:

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: March 10, Sunday

vs Gujarat Giants: March 13, Wednesday

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Royal Challengers Bangalores has a good chance of making it to the playoffs after missing out last season. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

If RCB wins its last two league games, it will be assured of qualification. If UP Warriorz loses to Gujarat Giants, only one win would also be sufficient for the Smriti Mandhana-led side.

To qualify for the final directly, Royal Challengers must first win both of their matches by a big margin and then hope that Capitals lose to Giants, allowing them to leapfrog both DC and MI in the points table with a higher NRR.

Remaining matches:

vs Delhi Capitals: March 10, Sunday

vs Mumbai Indians: March 12, Tuesday

UP WARRIORZ

UPW cannot qualify for the final directly. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The simplest way for the Uttar Pradesh team to qualify for the knockout round would be to defeat Giants in its final league game and then hope that RCB loses both of its league matches.

If RCB wins both of its league matches and Capitals lose both, DC and UPW will be tied on eight points, and the team with the higher NRR will advance.

The third scenario involves RCB winning one of its last two matches, and if UPW defeats GG, it will be a tie between it and RCB.

UPW cannot qualify for the final directly.

Remaining matches:

vs Gujarat Giants: March 11, Monday

GUJARAT GIANTS

Not much has changed for Gujarat Giants since last year. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The wooden spoon holder in WPL 2023 again hangs by a thread this season. Giants could consider themselves out of the playoffs race, but mathematically, they still have a slim chance.

First, the Beth Mooney-led team must win its last two league games and hope that both MI and DC beat Royal Challengers, resulting in a three-way tie between them, with UPW and RCB at six points each, and the team with the higher NRR advances.

However, with a NRR of -1.111, Giants will face a daunting task in beating the two other teams competing for third place: RCB and UPW.

Remaining matches:

vs UP Warriorz: March 11, Monday

vs Delhi Capitals: March 13, Wednesday