MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?

Women’s Premier League 2024: Here is the qualification scenario for all the teams participating in the WPL 2024.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 16:39 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians has qualified for the playoffs in the Women’s Premier League 2024.
Mumbai Indians has qualified for the playoffs in the Women’s Premier League 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians has qualified for the playoffs in the Women’s Premier League 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As we move closer to the business end of the second season of the Women’s Premier League, the race for the playoffs spot is intensifying.

With just four more days left to wrap the league stage of WPL 2024, all four teams -- barring Mumbai Indians, which has already qualified for the knockouts -- are in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 95 off 48 helped the defending champion beat Gujarat Giants and become the first team to seal its spot for the knockouts.

Delhi Capitals is also on the brink of qualifying, provided it beats Royal Challengers Bangalore in its league match on Sunday.

POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR
Mumbai Indians (Q) 7 5 2 10 0.343
Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 8 1.059
Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 3 3 6 0.038
UP Warriorz 7 3 4 6 -0.365
Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 2 -1.111

(Updated after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match)

Here is the qualification scenario for all teams in WPL 2024:

DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals is in a good position to qualify for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals is in a good position to qualify for the playoffs. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Delhi Capitals is in a good position to qualify for the playoffs. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Capitals sit comfortably in second place with eight points in six games. After losing the season opener to MI, Capitals won the next four games on the trot before UP Warriorz handed them a one-run loss.

Meg Lanning-led Capitals need to win one of their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in succession. To pip MI to the top spot and directly qualify for the final, DC will have to win both its matches and hope Royal Challengers Bangalore beats the defending champion. 

If MI wins its last league game against RCB, then both DC and MI will finish with 12 points each and the team with the better Net Run Rate will qualify directly for the final.

Remaining matches:

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: March 10, Sunday

vs Gujarat Giants: March 13, Wednesday

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Royal Challengers Bangalores has a good chance of making it to the playoffs after missing out last season.
Royal Challengers Bangalores has a good chance of making it to the playoffs after missing out last season. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Royal Challengers Bangalores has a good chance of making it to the playoffs after missing out last season. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

If RCB wins its last two league games, it will be assured of qualification. If UP Warriorz loses to Gujarat Giants, only one win would also be sufficient for the Smriti Mandhana-led side.

To qualify for the final directly, Royal Challengers must first win both of their matches by a big margin and then hope that Capitals lose to Giants, allowing them to leapfrog both DC and MI in the points table with a higher NRR.

Remaining matches:

vs Delhi Capitals: March 10, Sunday

vs Mumbai Indians: March 12, Tuesday

UP WARRIORZ

UPW cannot qualify for the final directly. 
UPW cannot qualify for the final directly.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

UPW cannot qualify for the final directly.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The simplest way for the Uttar Pradesh team to qualify for the knockout round would be to defeat Giants in its final league game and then hope that RCB loses both of its league matches.

If RCB wins both of its league matches and Capitals lose both, DC and UPW will be tied on eight points, and the team with the higher NRR will advance.

The third scenario involves RCB winning one of its last two matches, and if UPW defeats GG, it will be a tie between it and RCB.

UPW cannot qualify for the final directly.

Remaining matches:

vs Gujarat Giants: March 11, Monday

GUJARAT GIANTS

Not much has changed for Gujarat Giants since last year.
Not much has changed for Gujarat Giants since last year. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Not much has changed for Gujarat Giants since last year. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The wooden spoon holder in WPL 2023 again hangs by a thread this season. Giants could consider themselves out of the playoffs race, but mathematically, they still have a slim chance.

First, the Beth Mooney-led team must win its last two league games and hope that both MI and DC beat Royal Challengers, resulting in a three-way tie between them, with UPW and RCB at six points each, and the team with the higher NRR advances.

However, with a NRR of -1.111, Giants will face a daunting task in beating the two other teams competing for third place: RCB and UPW.

Remaining matches:

vs UP Warriorz: March 11, Monday

vs Delhi Capitals: March 13, Wednesday

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Women's Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final: VID 20/2, trails by 204; Mokhade, Shorey fall early
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG: Don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick, says Graeme Swann
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. MI-W vs GG-W Highlights WPL 2024: Harmanpreet heroics helps Mumbai beat Gujarat by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final: VID 20/2, trails by 204; Mokhade, Shorey fall early
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG: Don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick, says Graeme Swann
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment