MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings and speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Dhoni will lead CSK, which will open its IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.
Dhoni will lead CSK, which will open its IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Dhoni will lead CSK, which will open its IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

The defending champion posted a picture of Dhoni, who led it to its fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it “#THA7A Dharisanam!”

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings. CSK began its pre-season training camp on Saturday, with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.

ALSO READ: Ashwin on bowling to Badrinath, M Manhas, R Bhatia: ‘They were my finishing school before international cricket’

The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

CSK will open its IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

