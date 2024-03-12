MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 147/2, leads by 266; Rahane, Musheer resume batting

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Catch the score and updates from Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated : Mar 12, 2024 10:12 IST

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI, 11/03/2024: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring fifty during Mumbai Vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
MUMBAI, 11/03/2024: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring fifty during Mumbai Vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

MUMBAI, 11/03/2024: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring fifty during Mumbai Vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of day three the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

  • March 12, 2024 09:54
    MUM 152/2 in 55 overs

    Five runs from Umesh’s next over. Rahane starts it with a clip through mid wicket, but the timing is a bit off and yields only two. Three more singles to follow.

  • March 12, 2024 09:49
    MUM 147/2 in 54 overs

    Rahane opens the face of his bat to guide the final delivery from Umesh’s over to third man and retains the strike.

    A small mix up in the next over from Yash. Rahane wants a single but Musheer sends him back. Rahane has given up when the cover fielder makes the throw. He was miles off his crease. There is no backing up which allows the single eventually.

  • March 12, 2024 09:39
    MUM 145/2 in 52 overs

    Yash Thakur bowls from other end. Completes a maiden against Musheer.

  • March 12, 2024 09:35
    Day 3 - The moving day
  • March 12, 2024 09:33
    4
    MUM 145/2 in 51 overs

    FOUR! Rahane starts the day in style. Flicks this over-pitched delivery from Umesh on his pads through mid wicket.

  • March 12, 2024 09:30
    Start of action

    The overnight Mumbai batters Rahane (58) and Musheer (51) walk out to the centre. Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over of the day.

  • March 12, 2024 09:26
    Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Day 2 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting

    But the manner in which only one side dominated throughout the day meant Mumbai had laid one hand on what will possibly be its 42nd Ranji Trophy title, with Vidarbha having its back to the wall.

  • March 12, 2024 09:25
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming of day 3 of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final will be available on JioCinema. The match will also be telecast on Sports18.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

