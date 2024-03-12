Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 147/2, leads by 266; Rahane, Musheer resume batting

- March 12, 2024 09:54MUM 152/2 in 55 overs
Five runs from Umesh’s next over. Rahane starts it with a clip through mid wicket, but the timing is a bit off and yields only two. Three more singles to follow.
- March 12, 2024 09:49MUM 147/2 in 54 overs
Rahane opens the face of his bat to guide the final delivery from Umesh’s over to third man and retains the strike.
A small mix up in the next over from Yash. Rahane wants a single but Musheer sends him back. Rahane has given up when the cover fielder makes the throw. He was miles off his crease. There is no backing up which allows the single eventually.
- March 12, 2024 09:39MUM 145/2 in 52 overs
Yash Thakur bowls from other end. Completes a maiden against Musheer.
- March 12, 2024 09:35Day 3 - The moving day
- March 12, 2024 09:334MUM 145/2 in 51 overs
FOUR! Rahane starts the day in style. Flicks this over-pitched delivery from Umesh on his pads through mid wicket.
- March 12, 2024 09:30Start of action
The overnight Mumbai batters Rahane (58) and Musheer (51) walk out to the centre. Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over of the day.
- March 12, 2024 09:26Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Day 2 report
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting
But the manner in which only one side dominated throughout the day meant Mumbai had laid one hand on what will possibly be its 42nd Ranji Trophy title, with Vidarbha having its back to the wall.
- March 12, 2024 09:25LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming of day 3 of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final will be available on JioCinema. The match will also be telecast on Sports18.
