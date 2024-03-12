Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 147/2, leads by 266; Rahane, Musheer resume batting

MUM 147/2 in 54 overs

Rahane opens the face of his bat to guide the final delivery from Umesh’s over to third man and retains the strike.

A small mix up in the next over from Yash. Rahane wants a single but Musheer sends him back. Rahane has given up when the cover fielder makes the throw. He was miles off his crease. There is no backing up which allows the single eventually.