Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Player of Month Award for February after record-breaking series against England

The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 14:57 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jaiswal created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.
Jaiswal created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.
infoIcon

Jaiswal created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.

India’s newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs.

The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

The Indian opener created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.

He struck two double-hundreds and three half-centuries in the just-concluded series against England, which the host won 4-1 with Jaiswal playing a handsome role in the triumph.

“I’m really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future,” Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win.

“It’s one of the best and this is my first five-match series. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it’s been and we won the series by 4-1. It’s been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it.”

Few have made as strong a start to their international career as Jaiswal and the numbers prove that he could already be one of the best Test openers in the world.

Jaiswal singled out the celebration following his knock of 214 not out in Rajkot as one that he enjoyed the most.

“I think when I celebrated my double-century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living,” he added.

He also slammed 219 in Visakhapatnam.

The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli.

Jaiswal ended the month with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in — 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

To his credit, he has carried the form into March, reaching the milestone of 1,000 Test runs, becoming the second-quickest Indian to the landmark.

Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the award.

