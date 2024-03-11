MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, likely to return for home series against Bangladesh

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 16:15 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Shami underwent surgery for Achilles tendon last month.
Shami underwent surgery for Achilles tendon last month. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Shami underwent surgery for Achilles tendon last month. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India’s premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle surgery, is expected to make his comeback with the home Test series against Bangladesh later this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI.

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL (Indian Premier League) after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month.

Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup where he was its standout performer. India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in September.

“Shami surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami’s return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA (National Cricket Academy),” said Shah while talking to the media.

Rahul missed the last four Tests of the England series after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. He is expected to turn up for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, having undergone treatment in London.

Pant on track for IPL comeback

The BCCI secretary also gave an update on Rishabh Pant, who is set to make his much-awaited comeback in the IPL. Pant has been out of action since a horrific car accident in December 2022.

“He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let’s see how he does in the IPL,” said Shah.

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.

His IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting has already stated that he would be participating in the league.

IPL can’t accept foreign investment

Asked about the potential of foreign investment in the IPL, Shah said that is not possible considering the BCCI is a society and not a company.

“BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it,” Shah asserted.

It had been reported last year that Saudi Arabia was eyeing a multi-billion dollar investment in the IPL.

In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

Jay Shah /

BCCI /

IPL 2024 /

KL Rahul /

Ricky Ponting /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 2: MUM 126/2, leads by 245 runs; Rahane completes half century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Para Shooting World Cup: Rudransh Khandelwal wins silver in mixed 50m pistol event
    PTI
  3. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, likely to return for home series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Manager headbutts opposition player after losing match, sacked by club
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, likely to return for home series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: KKR names Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 second phase likely to be held in home-and-away format in India despite Lok Sabha elections
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans’ Matthew Wade to miss first two matches
    PTI
  5. CSK captain MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 2: MUM 126/2, leads by 245 runs; Rahane completes half century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Para Shooting World Cup: Rudransh Khandelwal wins silver in mixed 50m pistol event
    PTI
  3. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, likely to return for home series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Manager headbutts opposition player after losing match, sacked by club
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment