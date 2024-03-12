MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Water crisis in Bengaluru might not affect three first-leg matches

Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis, the worst in the last four decades, and there have been calls from several quarters to shift the IPL games, beginning in Bengaluru on March 25, out of the city.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 14:41 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Officials believe that water from the sewage treatment plant inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will suffice for purposes like watering the outfield and pitch.
Officials believe that water from the sewage treatment plant inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will suffice for purposes like watering the outfield and pitch. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Officials believe that water from the sewage treatment plant inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will suffice for purposes like watering the outfield and pitch. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU

The acute water shortage in the city might not pose any immediate threat to the three IPL (Indian Premier League) first-leg matches to be played in Bengaluru, as KSCA, the host association, is confident of meeting the demand for water from the in-house sewage treatment plant.

Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis, the worst in the last four decades, and there have been calls from several quarters to shift the IPL games, beginning in Bengaluru on March 25, out of the city.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI

“We are facing no crisis – at the moment that is. We have received the state government pertaining to water usage and we (the KSCA office-bearers) are in constant meetings about following the guidelines,” Shubendu Ghosh, the CEO of Karnataka State Cricket Association, told PTI.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had issued a notice barring the usage of potable water for any other purpose such as gardening or washing vehicles.

Ghosh exuded confidence that water from the sewage treatment plant inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will suffice for purposes like watering the outfield and pitch.

“We are already using water from the STP plant for watering outfield and pitch and other in-stadium purposes. We may require 10,000-15,000 litres of water for match purposes, and we are certain that it can be generated from the STP plant. We don’t need to use groundwater (for any watering purpose). Yes, we are having a closer look at the government’s new policy on water usage, but we are confident of meeting all the points in the order,” said Ghosh.

ALSO READ | Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL after undergoing quadriceps surgery

In the first IPL match of this season, local franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings on March 25, and four days later it will face Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the third match at home, RCB will be up against Lucknow SuperGiants on April 2.

The officials of Royal Challengers, a pioneer in green initiatives like reviving the city’s lakes, also sounded confident of conducting the matches despite the water scarcity in the city.

“We are aware of the situation and are in touch with the KSCA office-bearers. But we have another two weeks in hand before the first match here. So, we are confident of a smooth conduct of matches. The venue also complies with the norms of National Green Tribunal, so a system is already in place to tackle such scenarios,” said an official on conditions of anonymity.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

KSCA /

Chinnaswamy Stadium /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Punjab Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 353/5, leads by 472; Musheer nears 150
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Water crisis in Bengaluru might not affect three first-leg matches
    PTI
  3. Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024 after undergoing quadriceps surgery
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI
    AFP
  5. WPL 2024: Richa Ghosh’s heartbreak - Of lone wolves, fine margins and the power of the pack
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Water crisis in Bengaluru might not affect three first-leg matches
    PTI
  2. Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024 after undergoing quadriceps surgery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, likely to return for home series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: KKR names Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 second phase likely to be held in home-and-away format in India despite Lok Sabha elections
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: MUM 353/5, leads by 472; Musheer nears 150
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Water crisis in Bengaluru might not affect three first-leg matches
    PTI
  3. Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024 after undergoing quadriceps surgery
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI
    AFP
  5. WPL 2024: Richa Ghosh’s heartbreak - Of lone wolves, fine margins and the power of the pack
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment