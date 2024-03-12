IPL 2024: Water crisis in Bengaluru might not affect three first-leg matches

The acute water shortage in the city might not pose any immediate threat to the three IPL (Indian Premier League) first-leg matches to be played in Bengaluru, as KSCA, the host association, is confident of meeting the demand for water from the in-house sewage treatment plant.

Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis, the worst in the last four decades, and there have been calls from several quarters to shift the IPL games, beginning in Bengaluru on March 25, out of the city.

“We are facing no crisis – at the moment that is. We have received the state government pertaining to water usage and we (the KSCA office-bearers) are in constant meetings about following the guidelines,” Shubendu Ghosh, the CEO of Karnataka State Cricket Association, told PTI.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had issued a notice barring the usage of potable water for any other purpose such as gardening or washing vehicles.

Ghosh exuded confidence that water from the sewage treatment plant inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will suffice for purposes like watering the outfield and pitch.

“We are already using water from the STP plant for watering outfield and pitch and other in-stadium purposes. We may require 10,000-15,000 litres of water for match purposes, and we are certain that it can be generated from the STP plant. We don’t need to use groundwater (for any watering purpose). Yes, we are having a closer look at the government’s new policy on water usage, but we are confident of meeting all the points in the order,” said Ghosh.

In the first IPL match of this season, local franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings on March 25, and four days later it will face Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the third match at home, RCB will be up against Lucknow SuperGiants on April 2.

The officials of Royal Challengers, a pioneer in green initiatives like reviving the city’s lakes, also sounded confident of conducting the matches despite the water scarcity in the city.

“We are aware of the situation and are in touch with the KSCA office-bearers. But we have another two weeks in hand before the first match here. So, we are confident of a smooth conduct of matches. The venue also complies with the norms of National Green Tribunal, so a system is already in place to tackle such scenarios,” said an official on conditions of anonymity.