MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: Royals have a well-established batting line-up, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer forming the core.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 12:02 IST - 5 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals.
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

RR Team Preview

Over the past two years, Rajasthan Royals has meticulously built its team, evident in its impressive performances — it has the joint-second most wins since IPL 2022, with 17 victories in 31 matches. By retaining the majority of its playing XI from the previous season, the Sanju Samson-led team oozes confidence.

ALSO READ | Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in Indian Premier League

Royals have a well-established batting line-up, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer forming the core. To mitigate its over-reliance on a single anchor, RR strategically introduced Donovan Ferreira and, more recently, Rovman Powell, infusing additional power in the middle-order. The inclusion of Indian talent like Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel bolsters this formidable line-up.

Highlights
  • Matches: 206
  • Won: 101
  • Titles: 1 (2008)

A noteworthy shift for RR this season is its emphasis on recruiting specialists rather than all-rounders, with only three in its ranks – R. Ashwin, Parag, and Abid Mushtaq. This underscores the significance of the Impact Player rule. Given Royals’ penchant for innovative strategies, fans can anticipate unconventional decisions.

The key piece: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625 runs in IPL 2023.
The key piece: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625 runs in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK/The Hindu
lightbox-info

The key piece: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625 runs in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK/The Hindu

CHECK | IPL SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

In the bowling department, RR maintains continuity while securing a reliable backup for Trent Boult in Nandre Burger, a South African left-arm pacer with a distinct style – he relies on extra bounce rather than swing. The middle-overs will witness the seasoned Ashwin-Yuzvendra Chahal bowling partnership, supported by Indian speedsters Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen and Navdeep Saini. RR, however, will miss the services of its lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna for a second consecutive season.

Prediction
Royals knew they had a strong squad before the auction and focused only on securing backups for each role. This could be the season when the 16-year-old wait for silverware ends.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan

Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira (SA), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (ENG), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell (WI), Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq, Trent Boult (NZ), Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa (AUS), Nandre Burger (SA), Avesh Khan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajasthan Royals /

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Sanju Samson /

Jos Buttler /

Shimron Hetmyer /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Riyan Parag /

Dhruv Jurel /

R. Ashwin /

Trent Boult /

Nandre Burger /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Avesh Khan /

Kuldeep Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  2. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  3. WSL: Chelsea goes three points clear with 3-1 home win over Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Van Dijk revels in pressure of Liverpool’s enduring feud with Man United
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  2. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  3. IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  2. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  3. WSL: Chelsea goes three points clear with 3-1 home win over Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Van Dijk revels in pressure of Liverpool’s enduring feud with Man United
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment