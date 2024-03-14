MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets

Rishabh Pant’s bat swing remains “vintage” and his batting in Delhi Capitals’ pre-season camp doesn’t indicate that he has been away from the game for 14 months, said the team’s assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 19:08 IST , Visakhapatnam - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant in action.
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rishabh Pant’s bat swing remains “vintage” and his batting in Delhi Capitals’ pre-season camp doesn’t indicate that he has been away from the game for 14 months, said the team’s assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Earlier this week, the BCCI declared Pant fully fit for the IPL, which will mark his comeback from a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December 2022.

“As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time. The bat swing was vintage,” Amre was quoted as saying by DC in a media release.

“We have to give credit to him. The way he has worked hard throughout the year is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is.” In Pant’s absence, DC were led by veteran opener David Warner last season, where the side failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing ninth with five wins and nine defeats.

Looking forward to seeing what Vizag has to offer

DC will be playing its first two home matches in Vizag, with its regular home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, currently hosting the Women’s Premier League.

READ | Shadul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo

“Vizag has always been a high-scoring ground, and that’s what we wanted. It has got that true bounce, and we are just looking forward to seeing what it has to offer,” Amre said.

“The thing that matters the most is to start the tournament on a good note, and it is important to provide that kind of surface where our players give their best for the team.

“We wanted to get together and get a feel of the wicket. There were newcomers as well, so we wanted to welcome them and enjoy the session as a team.

“We will also be playing practice matches. So, that will help us cover all bases going into the tournament.” DC plays its IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.

Related Topics

Rishabh Pant /

Delhi Capitals /

Pravin Amre /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets
    PTI
  2. Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract, De Bruyne to miss England friendly
    Reuters
  3. Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France, Dutch friendlies
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Shadul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. La Liga to report ‘lamentable racist chants’ aimed at Vinicius Júnior before Atletico’s UCL match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Shadul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IPL 2024: Kohli misses RCB pre-tournament camp, expected to join in next few days
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets
    PTI
  2. Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract, De Bruyne to miss England friendly
    Reuters
  3. Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France, Dutch friendlies
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Shadul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. La Liga to report ‘lamentable racist chants’ aimed at Vinicius Júnior before Atletico’s UCL match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment