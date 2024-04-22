IPL 2024: PBKS captain Sam Curran fined 50 per cent match fees for dissent; Faf du Plessis gets slow over rate penalty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis has handed a Rs 12 lakh fine and Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for their respective offences, the IPL announced on Monday.

Curran was fined half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct which refers to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision” during PBKS’ three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

“Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” an IPL media release stated.

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB’s thrilling one-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. It was RCB’s first over-rate offence of the season.