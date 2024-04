RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 29 Rajasthan Royals: 13 Mumbai Indians: 15 No Result: 1 Last result: RR won by six wickets (2024)

RR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM Matches played: 56 Rajasthan Royals won: 36 Rajasthan Royals lost: 20 Last result: RR beat PBKS by 3 wickets (2024)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Sanju Samson (RR) 20 602 31.68 145.76 76 Jos Buttler (RR) 9 498 62.25 148.65 100 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (RR) 10 414 46.00 147.85 79*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs MI IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Jasprit Bumrah (RR) 13 17 6.32 18.58 4/20 Dhawal Kulkarni (MI, RR) 14 17 8.20 23.64 3/18 Keiron Pollard (MI) 16 16 9.43 22.31 4/44

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians: