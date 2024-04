RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Rajasthan Royals will host Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday in a bid to continue its winning run in the IPL 2024.

MI needs to win this game to keep itself in the hunt of playoffs qualification.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for RR vs MI:

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact subs: Jos Buttler, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger

Mumbai Indians predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Impact subs: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir

RR vs MI DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Ishan Kishan BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Tim David ALL ROUNDERS Riyan Parag BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan Team Compostition: RR 5-6 MI | Credits left: 7