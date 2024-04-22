MagazineBuy Print

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match today

RR vs MI: Check the live streaming information for the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians being played in Jaipur on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals is first in the points table and has only lost once this IPL.
Rajasthan Royals is first in the points table and has only lost once this IPL. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals is first in the points table and has only lost once this IPL. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Mumbai Indians will visit Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday in hope of reviving its campaign after a crucial win in it’s last game.

On the other hand, RR is first in the standings with 12 points and has only lost once this season.

Live Streaming Info

Where and when will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

When will the toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 happen?

The coin toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

