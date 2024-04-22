MagazineBuy Print

Ethiopian distance runner and Olympic finalist Zerfe Wondemagegn banned five years for doping

Zerfe Wondemagegn admitted breaking anti-doping rules after samples she gave flagged up traces of testosterone and another substance, EPO, which can help athletes’ blood transport more oxygen.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 16:44 IST , MONACO - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Zerfe Wondemagegn during the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships in 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia’s Zerfe Wondemagegn during the women’s 3,000 meters steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships in 2019. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Zerfe Wondemagegn during the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships in 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

A runner from Ethiopia Zerfe Wondemagegn, who reached the 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics, and narrowly missed the World Athletics Championship podium last year, has been banned for five years after testing positive for two banned substances.

Zerfe admitted breaking anti-doping rules after samples she gave flagged up traces of testosterone and another substance, EPO, which can help athletes’ blood transport more oxygen, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a ruling published on Monday.

ALSO READ:Priyanka-Akshdeep pair secures Paris 2024 quota in mixed marathon race walking relay at Worlds

Zerfe was eighth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and fourth at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest. Two of the three samples in her case were taken while she was in Hungary for the event and she has been disqualified from the competition.

The AIU ruling said it received e-mailed testimony from a doctor saying Zerfe had been given EPO as medicine to treat severe anemia and a kidney infection but that it “remained satisfied” she had broken anti-doping rules. The organization added that it had received a signed admission from the athlete last week.

Wondemagegn’s is the latest in a series of doping cases in distance running.

The 2022 world champion in women’s steeplechase, Norah Jeruto, is facing a doping hearing in June, five weeks before the Paris Olympics. World Athletics is appealing against an earlier decision to clear the runner, who was born in Kenya and competes for Kazakhstan. She has argued ulcers and a bout of COVID-19 can explain irregular blood test results.

Also, on Monday, the AIU reported a three-year ban for Kenyan road runner Celestine Chepchirchir, who tested positive for testosterone.

