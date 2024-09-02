MagazineBuy Print

National Open Athletics Championships: Ramraj breaks P.T. Usha’s 39-year-old meet record in 400m hurdles

In other results, Ancy Sojan won the women’s long jump with a 6.71-metre attempt, and was declared the best woman athlete.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 20:52 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Vithya Ramraj during the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024 in Bengaluru.
Vithya Ramraj during the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Vithya Ramraj during the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Vithya Ramraj broke a 39-year-old meet record with an excellent run in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Monday.

Vithya (56.23s) erased the meet record set by P.T. Usha (56.80s) in 1985.

“P.T. Usha is an absolute legend. Her meet record has stood for so many years. My coach was keen that I break this long-standing record. He wanted my name to be up there on the record list,” Vithya, who won the 400m hurdles bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, said.

Vithya’s coach Nehpal Singh added a bit of extra motivation, promising his ward five days of leave if she could run under 57 seconds. “I’ll use this leave period to spend time with my parents in Coimbatore. I have not seen them in a year,” Vithya said.

In the men’s 200m, Tamil Nadu’s Nithin (20.66s) set a new meet record. The old record was held by Animesh Kujur (20.74s).

Ancy Sojan won the women’s long jump, and was declared the best woman athlete. Ancy’s 6.71-metre leap was just shy of the meet record held by Anju Bobby George (6.74m, 2002).

RESULTS
MEN
200m: Nithin (TN) 20.66s (NMR; OMR: Animesh Kujur, 20.74s, 2023);
800m: P. Mohammed (SSCB) 1:48.10s;
10,000m: Abhishek (Rly) 29:48.18s;
400m hurdles: Aman (Har) 50.52s;
3000m steeplechase: Siddhant Pujari (Mah) 8:46.05;
4x400m relay: SSCB (Rince, Sachin Binu, D. Choudhary, S. Dattatray) 3:07.11s;
Triple jump: S.N. Mohammed (TN) 16.28m;
Javelin throw: Vikrant Malik (Har) 80.02m;
WOMEN
200m: Nithya Gandhe (Rly) 23.51s;
800m: Chanda (Rly) 2:01.16s;
10,000m: Seema (HP) 33:56.86s;
400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Rly) 56.23s (NMR; OMR: P.T. Usha, 56.80s, 1985);
3000m steeplechase: Rebi Pal (Rly) 10:21.28s;
4x400m relay: Railway Sports 3:39.01s;
Long jump: Ancy Sojan (SSCB) 6.71m.
Hammer throw: Harshita Sehrawat (Del) 61.04m;
Heptathlon: Agasara Nandini (Tel) 5526 pts;
BEST ATHLETES
Men: Nithin (TN, 200m)
Women: Ancy Sojan (Services, Long Jump)
TEAM CHAMPIONS
Men: Services
Women: Railways
Overall: Railways

Vithya Ramraj

P. T. Usha

Ancy Sojan

Anju Bobby George

  Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG 1-1 EBFC; Match goes to penalty-shootout
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Sheetal-Rakesh duo through to mixed compound semis; latest result, score
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar pair reaches mixed team semifinals; Thulasimathi wins silver, Manisha takes bronze, Nitesh clinches gold in para badminton
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  National Open Athletics Championships: Ramraj breaks P.T. Usha's 39-year-old meet record in 400m hurdles
Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Full list of Indian results on September 2
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
  1. National Open Athletics Championships: Ramraj breaks P.T. Usha’s 39-year-old meet record in 400m hurdles
    Ashwin Achal
  2. National Open Athletics Championships 2024: National record holder Annu Rani wins women’s javelin gold on day two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rome Diamond League: Tebogo scorches to 100m win; Yavi narrowly misses world record in 3000m steeplechase
    AFP
  4. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with National Record; India bags first medal
    PTI
  5. Parvej Khan fails dope test: Top Indian middle distance runner provisionally suspended
    K. P. Mohan
