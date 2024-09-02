MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men’s Discus throw F56

The 27-year-old managed a best throw of 42.22 in the event, which was his season best. Brazil’s Claudiney Batista dos Santos bagged gold with a Paralympic Record of 46.86m.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 14:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Yogesh Kathuniya of India competes in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 final during day four of the World Para Athletics Championships Kobe in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan.
FILE PHOTO: Yogesh Kathuniya of India competes in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 final during day four of the World Para Athletics Championships Kobe in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yogesh Kathuniya of India competes in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 final during day four of the World Para Athletics Championships Kobe in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the silver medal in the Para-athletics men’s discus F56 final of the Paris 2024 Paralympics held at the Stade de France on Monday.

The 27-year-old managed a best throw of 42.22 in the event, which was his season best. Brazil’s Claudiney Batista dos Santos bagged gold with a Paralympic Record of 46.86m.

Greece’s Konstantinos Tzounis won bronze with a best throw of 41.32 with Slovakia’s Dusan Laczko finishing fourth with a 41.20m throw. Serbia’s Nebojsa Duric did not participate in the final despite qualifying.

Yogesh began his set of throws by beating his Season Best, the 42.22m throw slotted him second behind the Brazilian who had preceeded him in the order.

Yogesh needed a huge jump to dislodge the winner but that never came as the 27-year-old’s distances reduced with each throw. Two 41m throws were followed by two in the 40s range before a final throw of 39.68m.

Tzounis went last in the order but could only manage a best throw of 41.32 in his fifth attempt, forcing him to settle for bronze.

