Nishad Kumar won India’s seventh medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing second in the men’s high jump T47 final on Sunday.
Nishad cleared 2.04m with ease but failed at 2.08m as USA’s Roderick Townsend won gold having cleared 2.12 in his first attempt.
The 24-year-old Indian made his first Paralympic Games appearance in Tokyo and went onto claim silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 category with a new Asian record of 2.06m. Townsend won the Paralympic gold in 2021 as well.
In the 2022 Asian Para Games, he won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T47 at Hangzhou, China.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chennai street race: Metropolis’ dreams of racing under the night sky come true with memorable performances and quality action
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men’s high jump T47
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: Nishad wins India’s seventh medal, China leads with 30 golds
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Nishad wins silver; Preethi bags bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; latest results, scores
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE