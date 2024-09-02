Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men’s high jump T47

Nishad Kumar won India’s seventh medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing second in the men’s high jump T47 final on Sunday.

Nishad cleared 2.04m with ease but failed at 2.08m as USA’s Roderick Townsend won gold having cleared 2.12 in his first attempt.

The 24-year-old Indian made his first Paralympic Games appearance in Tokyo and went onto claim silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 category with a new Asian record of 2.06m. Townsend won the Paralympic gold in 2021 as well.

In the 2022 Asian Para Games, he won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T47 at Hangzhou, China.